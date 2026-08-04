Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.06.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.72 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,422 shares of the company's stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million exceeded expectations of approximately $194.7 million. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million exceeded expectations of approximately $194.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised above Wall Street expectations. Inspire now expects 2026 earnings of $1.05 to $1.45 per share, versus consensus of approximately $0.91. Revenue guidance of $835 million to $875 million brackets the $848.9 million analyst estimate. Inspire Medical Systems Announces Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

Inspire now expects 2026 earnings of $1.05 to $1.45 per share, versus consensus of approximately $0.91. Revenue guidance of $835 million to $875 million brackets the $848.9 million analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management presented a strategic growth plan. The earnings release and conference call emphasized initiatives intended to support future adoption and expansion, giving investors a more constructive outlook for the company’s obstructive sleep apnea treatment business. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings release and conference call emphasized initiatives intended to support future adoption and expansion, giving investors a more constructive outlook for the company’s obstructive sleep apnea treatment business. Neutral Sentiment: Growth remains mixed. Quarterly revenue declined 7.6% from the prior year, and EPS fell from $0.45 to $0.14, although both results were better than analysts expected. Investors are therefore likely to focus on whether the new growth initiatives can restore sustained revenue growth.

Quarterly revenue declined 7.6% from the prior year, and EPS fell from $0.45 to $0.14, although both results were better than analysts expected. Investors are therefore likely to focus on whether the new growth initiatives can restore sustained revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The outlook still reflects execution risk. The revenue guidance range is relatively broad, and the midpoint is only modestly above current consensus, leaving the stock dependent on successful commercialization and broader procedure adoption.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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