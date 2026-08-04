Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.22, but opened at $64.16. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $63.1630, with a volume of 333,851 shares.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.33%.The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS.

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Inspire Medical Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings and revenue beat expectations: Inspire reported adjusted EPS of $0.14, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue reached $200.6 million, above expectations of $194.7 million. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inspire reported adjusted EPS of $0.14, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue reached $200.6 million, above expectations of $194.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: FY2026 EPS is now projected at $1.05-$1.45, well above the $0.91 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is $835 million-$875 million. The improved outlook was a key driver of investor optimism. Inspire Announces Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

FY2026 EPS is now projected at $1.05-$1.45, well above the $0.91 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is $835 million-$875 million. The improved outlook was a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Oppenheimer upgraded INSP from “market perform” to “outperform” and set an $85 price target. Robert W. Baird also raised its target from $54 to $59, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Oppenheimer upgraded INSP from “market perform” to “outperform” and set an $85 price target. Robert W. Baird also raised its target from $54 to $59, although it retained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s strategic growth plan and second-quarter earnings call may provide additional details on demand, product adoption and future expansion, but the supplied reports do not quantify new initiatives. Inspire Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s strategic growth plan and second-quarter earnings call may provide additional details on demand, product adoption and future expansion, but the supplied reports do not quantify new initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year comparisons remain weak: Revenue declined 7.6% from the prior-year quarter, and EPS fell from $0.45 to $0.14. This deterioration likely explains why Baird remains cautious despite raising its target.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 21.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

Further Reading

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