Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.9 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 964,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,503. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.72 million. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 731 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,865 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,289 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company's stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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