Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $64.0370 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.89 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.20. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,085 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,915 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSE has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: INSE is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired's product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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