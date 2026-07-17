Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Trading Up 5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.5350. Approximately 142,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 240,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

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Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Insteel Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Key Insteel Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insteel beat earnings estimates, reporting $0.46 per share versus the $0.45 consensus, with revenue of $197.7 million. Investors are likely encouraged that results held up despite a year-over-year EPS decline. Article Title

Insteel beat earnings estimates, reporting $0.46 per share versus the $0.45 consensus, with revenue of $197.7 million. Investors are likely encouraged that results held up despite a year-over-year EPS decline. Positive Sentiment: The company said higher average selling prices and strong non-residential construction demand, especially from data centers, should support FY2026 revenue growth and help stabilize margins. Article Title

The company said higher average selling prices and strong non-residential construction demand, especially from data centers, should support FY2026 revenue growth and help stabilize margins. Positive Sentiment: Management expects only modest gross margin improvement in Q4 but still sees pricing actions and volume leverage offsetting elevated raw material and freight costs, which supports a more constructive outlook for profitability. Article Title

Management expects only modest gross margin improvement in Q4 but still sees pricing actions and volume leverage offsetting elevated raw material and freight costs, which supports a more constructive outlook for profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Insteel also indicated about $15 million in fiscal 2026 capital spending and continued share repurchases, signaling ongoing investment and capital return but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Insteel also indicated about $15 million in fiscal 2026 capital spending and continued share repurchases, signaling ongoing investment and capital return but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Even with the earnings beat, profitability remains below last year, as EPS fell from $0.78 a year ago, highlighting pressure from costs and a tougher comparison base. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIN. Zacks Research raised Insteel Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Insteel Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Insteel Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on IIIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the company's stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

Further Reading

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