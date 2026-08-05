Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Insulet in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.38.

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Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD traded down $33.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,263,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $354.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.09.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.460- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Insulet by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet reported second-quarter EPS of $1.66 , exceeding the approximately $1.44–$1.45 analyst consensus and rising from $1.17 a year earlier. Revenue increased 23.5% year over year , and sales reportedly topped expectations. Insulet Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insulet reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding the approximately $1.44–$1.45 analyst consensus and rising from $1.17 a year earlier. Revenue increased , and sales reportedly topped expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Omnipod insulin-delivery business continues to grow, but management cited slower U.S. insulin-pump sales as a factor affecting the outlook. Investors are likely weighing the strong current-quarter results against softer forward growth expectations. Insulet Cuts Sales Growth Forecast

The company’s Omnipod insulin-delivery business continues to grow, but management cited slower U.S. insulin-pump sales as a factor affecting the outlook. Investors are likely weighing the strong current-quarter results against softer forward growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insulet lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $3.2 billion–$3.3 billion , below the $3.3 billion consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of about $829.9 million–$844.0 million also trails the roughly $846.3 million analyst estimate. Full-year EPS guidance of about $6.46 is slightly below the $6.48 consensus. Insulet Lowers 2026 Sales Growth Outlook

Insulet lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately , below the $3.3 billion consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of about also trails the roughly $846.3 million analyst estimate. Full-year EPS guidance of about $6.46 is slightly below the $6.48 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit involving alleged misrepresentations about Omnipod manufacturing quality and product safety. The claims reference two medical-device corrections and cover investors who purchased shares during periods in 2025 and 2026. The August 31, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status keeps the litigation in focus and adds reputational and potential financial risk. The allegations have not been proven. Insulet Securities Class Action Notice

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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