Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.40 and last traded at $127.9350, with a volume of 203381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

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Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share , above the roughly $1.44–$1.45 consensus estimate and up from $1.17 a year earlier. Revenue increased 23.5% year over year , also exceeding expectations. Insulet Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insulet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the roughly $1.44–$1.45 consensus estimate and up from $1.17 a year earlier. Revenue increased , also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: The results indicate continued demand for Insulet’s Omnipod insulin-delivery products, with quarterly profitability and sales growth both improving from the prior-year period. Insulet Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results indicate continued demand for Insulet’s Omnipod insulin-delivery products, with quarterly profitability and sales growth both improving from the prior-year period. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of approximately $6.46 , close to the $6.48 analyst consensus, but its revenue outlook of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion was below the $3.3 billion consensus target.

Insulet reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of approximately , close to the $6.48 analyst consensus, but its revenue outlook of was below the $3.3 billion consensus target. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered its 2026 sales-growth outlook, citing slower U.S. insulin-pump sales. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $829.9 million to $844.0 million also fell short of the approximately $846.3 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Insulet Cuts Sales Growth Forecast

The company lowered its 2026 sales-growth outlook, citing slower U.S. insulin-pump sales. Third-quarter revenue guidance of also fell short of the approximately $846.3 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also pressured by a securities-fraud class action alleging that Insulet and certain executives misrepresented Omnipod manufacturing controls, product safety and the scope of device-quality issues. Multiple law firms publicized the case and an August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, although the allegations have not been proven. Insulet Class Action Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 20.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.460- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 462.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $258,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,369 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 283,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 712.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 279,587 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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