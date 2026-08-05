Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.Insulet's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Insulet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.460- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Insulet's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue increased 23% on a constant-currency basis to $802 million, while adjusted operating margin expanded 140 basis points to 19.3% and adjusted EPS rose 41.5% to $1.66.

Revenue increased 23% on a constant-currency basis to $802 million, while adjusted operating margin expanded 140 basis points to 19.3% and adjusted EPS rose 41.5% to $1.66. Insulet lowered its 2026 outlook to 20%–22% total company revenue growth and 17%–19% U.S. Omnipod growth, citing weaker-than-expected type 2 customer retention and utilization , slower new customer starts, and somewhat lower anticipated pricing.

Insulet lowered its 2026 outlook to 20%–22% total company revenue growth and 17%–19% U.S. Omnipod growth, citing weaker-than-expected , slower new customer starts, and somewhat lower anticipated pricing. The company is expanding customer support, revising sales-force incentives to emphasize retention, refining sampling, and scaling Omnipod Discover to improve onboarding and retention during the critical first 90 days of therapy.

The company is expanding customer support, revising sales-force incentives to emphasize retention, refining sampling, and scaling Omnipod Discover to improve onboarding and retention during the critical first 90 days of therapy. International momentum remains strong, with full-year international Omnipod growth guidance raised to 30%–32%; the company also reported coverage additions for 6.5 million lives and reduced prior-authorization barriers for approximately 10 million lives.

International momentum remains strong, with full-year international Omnipod growth guidance raised to 30%–32%; the company also reported coverage additions for 6.5 million lives and reduced prior-authorization barriers for approximately 10 million lives. Insulet continues to invest in its pipeline, including Omnipod 6 and a fully closed-loop type 2 system, with a 510(k) submission for the latter still expected in 2027; formal 2027 guidance and an updated long-range outlook will come with fourth-quarter results.

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Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded down $32.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,905,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09. Insulet has a 12-month low of $126.40 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $216.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share versus the $1.44–$1.45 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 23.5% year over year, and the company reportedly surpassed expectations across key operating metrics. Insulet Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insulet exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share versus the $1.44–$1.45 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 23.5% year over year, and the company reportedly surpassed expectations across key operating metrics. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued growth in the Omnipod business and maintained full-year earnings guidance near $6.46 per share, suggesting profitability remains solid despite the softer sales outlook. Insulet Corporation 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Management highlighted continued growth in the Omnipod business and maintained full-year earnings guidance near $6.46 per share, suggesting profitability remains solid despite the softer sales outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reminded investors of an August 31 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchasers from February 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. These notices largely repeat previously reported litigation rather than represent a new operational development. PODD Investor Reminder

Several law firms reminded investors of an August 31 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchasers from February 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. These notices largely repeat previously reported litigation rather than represent a new operational development. Negative Sentiment: Insulet reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $3.2 billion–$3.3 billion, below the roughly $3.3 billion analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $829.9 million–$844.0 million also trails the $846.3 million estimate, reflecting slower U.S. insulin-pump sales. Insulet Cuts Sales Growth Forecast

Insulet reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $3.2 billion–$3.3 billion, below the roughly $3.3 billion analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $829.9 million–$844.0 million also trails the $846.3 million estimate, reflecting slower U.S. insulin-pump sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate some Type 2 diabetes patients discontinue Omnipod before 90 days, raising concerns about adoption, retention and the potential size of this growth opportunity. Insulet Beats Q2 but Cuts Guidance

Reports indicate some Type 2 diabetes patients discontinue Omnipod before 90 days, raising concerns about adoption, retention and the potential size of this growth opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded Insulet (PODD) from “outperform” to “market perform,” signaling reduced conviction in near-term upside after the guidance cut. Insulet Downgrade

Oppenheimer downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” signaling reduced conviction in near-term upside after the guidance cut. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud complaints allege that Insulet and executives misrepresented manufacturing quality and product safety before two Omnipod medical-device corrections. The allegations could increase legal costs and damage investor confidence, although they remain unproven. Insulet Class Action Filed

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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