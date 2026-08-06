Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.8571.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

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Key Stories Impacting Intapp

Here are the key news stories impacting Intapp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q4 results: Intapp reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, versus the $0.36 consensus estimate and $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $152.53 million, exceeding analysts’ $149.75 million forecast. Intapp Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Intapp reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, versus the $0.36 consensus estimate and $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $152.53 million, exceeding analysts’ $149.75 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal 2027 guidance: Intapp forecast full-year revenue of $656.5 million to $660.5 million, broadly in line with the $656.4 million consensus, but projected EPS of $1.58 to $1.62 is substantially above analysts’ $1.29 estimate. First-quarter guidance also exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.39 to $0.41 versus $0.28 expected and revenue of $159.3 million to $160.3 million versus $157.4 million expected. Intapp Fiscal 2027 Forecast

Intapp forecast full-year revenue of $656.5 million to $660.5 million, broadly in line with the $656.4 million consensus, but projected EPS of $1.58 to $1.62 is substantially above analysts’ $1.29 estimate. First-quarter guidance also exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.39 to $0.41 versus $0.28 expected and revenue of $159.3 million to $160.3 million versus $157.4 million expected. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization remains a growth driver: Management highlighted the expansion of Celeste GA and broader Firm AI capabilities, signaling that Intapp is attempting to convert its artificial-intelligence investments into additional customer adoption and revenue growth. Intapp Announces Fiscal 2026 Results

Management highlighted the expansion of Celeste GA and broader Firm AI capabilities, signaling that Intapp is attempting to convert its artificial-intelligence investments into additional customer adoption and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: Piper Sandler raised its price target from $25 to $34 but maintained a Neutral rating. The revised target remains below the recent trading level, indicating that the earnings-driven rally may have outpaced that analyst’s valuation expectations.

Piper Sandler raised its price target from $25 to $34 but maintained a Neutral rating. The revised target remains below the recent trading level, indicating that the earnings-driven rally may have outpaced that analyst’s valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, Intapp remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, with a negative net margin of 6.48% and negative return on equity of 2.28%. This could limit upside if future growth or AI monetization falls short.

Intapp Stock Up 12.8%

INTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. Intapp has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $47.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.75 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Intapp by 913.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

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