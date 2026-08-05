Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.78, but opened at $36.50. Intapp shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 366,921 shares traded.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS.

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Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 results exceeded expectations. Intapp reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, compared with the $0.36 consensus estimate and $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $152.5 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $149.8 million. Intapp Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Intapp reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, compared with the $0.36 consensus estimate and $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $152.5 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $149.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 earnings guidance was substantially above consensus. Intapp forecast full-year EPS of $1.58-$1.62, well above the $1.29 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $656.5 million-$660.5 million was broadly in line with the $656.4 million consensus, suggesting the upside is primarily tied to profitability and operating leverage. Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Intapp forecast full-year EPS of $1.58-$1.62, well above the $1.29 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $656.5 million-$660.5 million was broadly in line with the $656.4 million consensus, suggesting the upside is primarily tied to profitability and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Near-term guidance also topped expectations. Intapp expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS of $0.39-$0.41 versus consensus of $0.28, while revenue guidance of $159.3 million-$160.3 million exceeds the $157.4 million estimate. Intapp Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Intapp expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS of $0.39-$0.41 versus consensus of $0.28, while revenue guidance of $159.3 million-$160.3 million exceeds the $157.4 million estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are assessing execution risks following the rally. Although operating results improved, Intapp still reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity. The stock’s valuation and ability to convert its AI investments into sustained profit growth may remain important considerations. Intapp Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Zacks Research lowered Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,365,000 after buying an additional 1,115,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intapp by 1,160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,536,000 after buying an additional 617,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,741,000 after buying an additional 582,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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