Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,477,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session's volume of 653,245 shares.The stock last traded at $124.4820 and had previously closed at $121.21.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $464.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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More Integer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR will acquire Integer in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion . Shareholders will receive $127 per share , a 28.8% premium to Integer’s 30-day volume-weighted average price and a 51.8% premium to the price before the company announced its strategic review. The deal provides investors with a defined cash exit and is the main catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Integer to Be Acquired by KKR

KKR will acquire Integer in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately . Shareholders will receive , a 28.8% premium to Integer’s 30-day volume-weighted average price and a 51.8% premium to the price before the company announced its strategic review. The deal provides investors with a defined cash exit and is the main catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: KKR said it intends to provide long-term capital for Integer’s capacity, technology, innovation and talent investments, while also establishing an employee ownership program. Integer’s board unanimously approved the agreement and recommends shareholder approval. Closing is expected by year-end 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote. Integer Shares Surge as KKR Agrees to Takeover

KKR said it intends to provide long-term capital for Integer’s capacity, technology, innovation and talent investments, while also establishing an employee ownership program. Integer’s board unanimously approved the agreement and recommends shareholder approval. Closing is expected by year-end 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote. Positive Sentiment: Integer reported second-quarter EPS of $1.60, beating the $1.38 consensus estimate by $0.22 and increasing from $1.55 a year earlier. Revenue of $464.11 million also exceeded the $450.67 million analyst forecast, indicating solid operating performance. Integer Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Freedom Capital raised Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut Integer from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 885.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $136,016,000 after acquiring an additional 993,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 819,046 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $72,076,000 after purchasing an additional 753,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,108 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 657,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $40,531,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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