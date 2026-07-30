Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. UBS Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

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Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 138,886 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,607. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Integra LifeSciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Integra reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, above the $0.48 consensus and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of $418.8 million was slightly ahead of the $417.5 million estimate. Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Integra reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, above the $0.48 consensus and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of $418.8 million was slightly ahead of the $417.5 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains a supporting factor. Zacks identified IART as one of three stocks showing breakout potential, noting that the shares were trading near their 52-week high after passing technical screens. 3 Stocks Showing Breakout Potential Ahead of August

Zacks identified IART as one of three stocks showing breakout potential, noting that the shares were trading near their 52-week high after passing technical screens. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated research coverage. The new coverage may increase institutional attention, although the available report does not specify UBS’s rating or price target. UBS Group Begins Coverage on Integra LifeSciences

The new coverage may increase institutional attention, although the available report does not specify UBS’s rating or price target. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance was generally in line rather than a major upgrade. Integra forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.53–$0.61 and revenue of $410 million–$425 million, compared with consensus of $0.56 and $417.3 million. Full-year EPS guidance of $2.40–$2.50 also brackets the $2.45 consensus, while revenue guidance was approximately $1.7 billion. The lack of a meaningful guidance increase may be weighing on the stock despite the Q2 beat. Integra LifeSciences Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 171,813 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,108,599 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,969 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 277,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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