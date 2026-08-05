Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Daiwa Securities Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Daiwa Securities Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intel has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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