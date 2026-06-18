Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.48 and last traded at $130.1530, with a volume of 45830861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.10.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trump said Apple will work with Intel on U.S. chip design and production, raising hopes that Intel could land a marquee foundry customer and accelerate its turnaround. Reuters article

Trump said Apple will work with Intel on U.S. chip design and production, raising hopes that Intel could land a marquee foundry customer and accelerate its turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s 18A-P process has entered risk production, signaling meaningful progress in its chip roadmap and improving investor confidence in the company’s manufacturing comeback. Yahoo Finance article

Intel’s 18A-P process has entered risk production, signaling meaningful progress in its chip roadmap and improving investor confidence in the company’s manufacturing comeback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are highlighting Intel’s AI and foundry strategy as a possible driver of additional upside, with some arguing the stock may still have room to run if execution improves. Barchart article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 9.4%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $666.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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