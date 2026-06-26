Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dwight Evans

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on June 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on June 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics NYSE: GD on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services NYSE: PWR on 5/7/2026.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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