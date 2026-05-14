Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 3.6% - What's Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $113.17 and last traded at $115.93. Approximately 115,228,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 119,460,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s preliminary Apple foundry talks remain the biggest bullish catalyst, with reports suggesting Apple could use Intel for lower-end chips tied to iPhone manufacturing, potentially opening a meaningful long-term revenue stream. Article Title

Intel’s preliminary Apple foundry talks remain the biggest bullish catalyst, with reports suggesting Apple could use Intel for lower-end chips tied to iPhone manufacturing, potentially opening a meaningful long-term revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Intel also announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, reinforcing its brand visibility and highlighting broader compute opportunities beyond traditional PC and server markets. Article Title

Intel also announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, reinforcing its brand visibility and highlighting broader compute opportunities beyond traditional PC and server markets. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and investors remain bullish on Intel’s foundry turnaround and AI positioning, arguing the stock could still have room to run if execution improves. Article Title

Some analysts and investors remain bullish on Intel’s foundry turnaround and AI positioning, arguing the stock could still have room to run if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Elon Musk’s “Terafab” and Intel’s role as a manufacturing partner continues to fuel speculation that Intel could become a key AI infrastructure supplier over the long term. Article Title

Commentary around Elon Musk’s “Terafab” and Intel’s role as a manufacturing partner continues to fuel speculation that Intel could become a key AI infrastructure supplier over the long term. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage and valuation debate are also in focus, with some saying Intel remains undervalued while others point to a stretched rally and mixed ratings. Article Title

Mixed analyst coverage and valuation debate are also in focus, with some saying Intel remains undervalued while others point to a stretched rally and mixed ratings. Negative Sentiment: New reports say Intel is losing ground in server CPUs, with market share slipping as AMD and Arm gain momentum, raising concerns about competitive pressure in a critical growth segment. Article Title

New reports say Intel is losing ground in server CPUs, with market share slipping as AMD and Arm gain momentum, raising concerns about competitive pressure in a critical growth segment. Negative Sentiment: Several articles also frame today’s weakness as profit-taking after Intel’s huge year-to-date rally, with investors locking in gains amid worries that the AI data-center opportunity is being captured more effectively by rivals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.66 billion, a PE ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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