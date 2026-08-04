Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 10.8% - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.39 and last traded at $100.86. 118,183,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 121,177,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and outlook: Intel’s second-quarter revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded expectations. Its next-quarter revenue outlook was also reportedly well above consensus, with data-center and AI demand helping offset supply constraints. Intel Q2 Deep Dive

Intel’s second-quarter revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded expectations. Its next-quarter revenue outlook was also reportedly well above consensus, with data-center and AI demand helping offset supply constraints. Positive Sentiment: AI-led sector rebound: Intel rallied alongside AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Nvidia and other chipmakers in a broad risk-on move as investors returned to the AI trade after a difficult July. Chip Stocks Risk-On Rally

Intel rallied alongside AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Nvidia and other chipmakers in a broad risk-on move as investors returned to the AI trade after a difficult July. Positive Sentiment: Packaging and foundry potential: Improving yields for Intel’s EMIB advanced-packaging technology could support a potential, long-rumored partnership to package Google TPU chips. Reports that TSMC is developing similar technology also reinforce the strategic importance of Intel’s packaging capabilities. Intel Packaging Progress and Google

Improving yields for Intel’s EMIB advanced-packaging technology could support a potential, long-rumored partnership to package Google TPU chips. Reports that TSMC is developing similar technology also reinforce the strategic importance of Intel’s packaging capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Improving profitability expectations: Analysts expect Intel to return to an annual profit next year, giving investors a recovery narrative after losses and restructuring. Higher prices for some Core Ultra chips may also improve near-term margins. Intel Profit Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 10.8%

The stock has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,035 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strive Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 221.8% in the second quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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