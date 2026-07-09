Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 2.1% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.77 and last traded at $112.54. Approximately 98,709,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 121,560,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks are rebounding broadly after a heavy selloff, with Intel moving up alongside AMD and Broadcom as investors buy the dip in AI hardware names.

Chip stocks are rebounding broadly after a heavy selloff, with Intel moving up alongside AMD and Broadcom as investors buy the dip in AI hardware names. Positive Sentiment: HSBC reiterated a very bullish view on Intel, reportedly setting a Street-high $200 price target and pointing to upside from the company’s foundry business and AI server CPUs. Article Title

HSBC reiterated a very bullish view on Intel, reportedly setting a Street-high $200 price target and pointing to upside from the company’s foundry business and AI server CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Intel’s recent revenue beats, strong server CPU pricing, and progress on its 18A manufacturing node, which continue to support the turnaround narrative. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.51 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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