Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.30 and last traded at $122.20. Approximately 85,921,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 121,814,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.35.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. jvl associates llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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