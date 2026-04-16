Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Interfor logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Interfor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from six brokerages (3 Hold, 2 Buy, 1 Strong Buy) with an average 12‑month price target of C$12.33.
  • Shares traded at C$9.80 (down C$0.33) with a 52‑week range of C$7.05–C$14.55 and a market cap of about C$644.5M, reflecting recent volatility below analyst targets.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of C($2.03) EPS
  • Five stocks we like better than Interfor.

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Interfor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Interfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of Interfor stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.80. 191,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.20.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$600.60 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Interfor Right Now?

Before you consider Interfor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interfor wasn't on the list.

While Interfor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines