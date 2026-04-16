Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Interfor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Interfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Interfor Price Performance

Shares of Interfor stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.80. 191,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.20.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$600.60 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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