Interlink Electronics (LINK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Interlink Electronics to announce earnings of ($0.0267) per share and revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Interlink Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

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Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million and a P/E ratio of -49.25. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Interlink Electronics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interlink Electronics

Institutional Trading of Interlink Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 57,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company's core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink's product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

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