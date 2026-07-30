International Bancshares (IBOC) to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $266.36 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.28 million. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

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International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Bancshares has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company's offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

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