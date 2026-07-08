International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $295.59 and last traded at $302.1750. 6,332,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,279,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.13.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,893,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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