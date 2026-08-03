International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.55 and last traded at $226.3260. 6,698,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,250,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.65.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. HSBC set a $175.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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