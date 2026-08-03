International Money Express (IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3499 per share and revenue of $143.5930 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.28). International Money Express had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.02 million.

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International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.86 on Monday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $356.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Money Express from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Money Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMXI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in International Money Express by 6,041.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,060,904 shares of the company's stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 2,027,344 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in International Money Express by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,153,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 586,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $14,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 113.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 440,930 shares of the company's stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 234,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc NASDAQ: IMXI is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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