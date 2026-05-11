International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $121.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.02 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 29.00%.

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International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.90. 64,797 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,905. The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $478.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,734 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,410 shares of the company's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,949 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 88,476 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Money Express to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Money Express from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMXI

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc NASDAQ: IMXI is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

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