Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 126.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

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Intertek Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ITRK stock traded up GBX 5 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,840. The company's stock had a trading volume of 466,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,996. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,692.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,870.38. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,519.42 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Intertek Group to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,475 to GBX 5,850 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,000 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,030 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 5,466.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations. Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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