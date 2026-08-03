inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSE:INTT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities' target price indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered inTEST from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

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inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 million, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.47. inTEST has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

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