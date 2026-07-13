Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Up 6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $291.11 and last traded at $291.5470. Approximately 1,545,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,435,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 7.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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