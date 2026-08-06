Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0904) per share and revenue of $216.3280 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intuitive Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LUNR opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $5,537,289.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $136,365,847.36. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 11,495,514 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $147,602,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,495,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,602,399.76. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,278,774 shares of company stock valued at $169,062,341. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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