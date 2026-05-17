Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $581.9130.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 224,448 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $103,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $7,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $421.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $463.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.04. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $417.74 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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