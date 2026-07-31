Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.0169.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $487.00 target price (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler set a $357.44 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC downgraded ISRG from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity.

HSBC downgraded from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that U.S. procedure growth could soften and that deferred care may weigh on near-term utilization. Those concerns overshadowed the latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $2.89 billion and EPS reached $2.80 versus the $2.48 consensus. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0%

ISRG opened at $352.97 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $399.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,606 shares of company stock worth $2,786,967. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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