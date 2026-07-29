Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $10,085.88 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Brosius sold 28 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $10,085.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,197.62. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Mark Brosius sold 28 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $9,632.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Mark Brosius sold 25 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.13, for a total transaction of $10,353.25.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mark Brosius sold 23 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $9,755.22.

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Brosius sold 23 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.12, for a total transaction of $9,662.76.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.80, for a total transaction of $7,916.40.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.38, for a total value of $7,926.84.

On Monday, May 18th, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.47, for a total value of $7,604.46.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.10. 2,734,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average of $455.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $517.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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