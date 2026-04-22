Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $580.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $620.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $594.64.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $467.23 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $477.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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