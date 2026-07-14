Intuitive Surgical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,950 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 7,045 put options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $566.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $26.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.65. 2,047,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,196. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $421.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.71. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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