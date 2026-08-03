Intuit's (INTU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the software maker's stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $460.45.

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Intuit Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of INTU traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,761,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,011. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $794.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s history of exceeding analyst estimates, combined with the company’s expected earnings drivers, has led Zacks to argue that another quarterly earnings beat is likely. Intuit most recently exceeded consensus EPS and revenue expectations, supporting the bullish setup. Why Intuit Is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Intuit’s history of exceeding analyst estimates, combined with the company’s expected earnings drivers, has led Zacks to argue that another quarterly earnings beat is likely. Intuit most recently exceeded consensus EPS and revenue expectations, supporting the bullish setup. Positive Sentiment: A valuation-focused dividend-stock screen identified INTU as potentially undervalued, which could attract long-term investors if earnings growth and profitability remain intact. Top 25 High-Growth Dividend Stocks for August 2026

A valuation-focused dividend-stock screen identified as potentially undervalued, which could attract long-term investors if earnings growth and profitability remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is promoting its QuickBooks Workforce Payroll plan at a steep introductory discount. The offer could help customer acquisition and adoption, but the discount also raises questions about near-term monetization and pricing strategy. QuickBooks Workforce Payroll Promotion

Intuit is promoting its QuickBooks Workforce Payroll plan at a steep introductory discount. The offer could help customer acquisition and adoption, but the discount also raises questions about near-term monetization and pricing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund reportedly sold its Intuit position during the second quarter. The transaction may weigh on sentiment and highlights concerns among some investors, although it may also reflect portfolio-specific decisions rather than a change in Intuit’s fundamentals. Why Fundsmith Sold Intuit

Fundsmith Equity Fund reportedly sold its Intuit position during the second quarter. The transaction may weigh on sentiment and highlights concerns among some investors, although it may also reflect portfolio-specific decisions rather than a change in Intuit’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a securities-fraud class action and a September 8 lead-plaintiff deadline. The allegations focus on claims that Intuit overstated the sustainability of TurboTax growth and failed to disclose competitive and pricing pressure; one notice cites management’s later acknowledgment that the company “lost on price.” The legal process creates reputational, financial, and investor-confidence risks, though the claims remain allegations. Intuit Securities-Fraud Lawsuit Notice

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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