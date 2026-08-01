Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.75. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 25,531 shares traded.

Get Inv Vk Invt Ny alerts: Sign Up

Inv Vk Invt Ny Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inv Vk Invt Ny, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inv Vk Invt Ny wasn't on the list.

While Inv Vk Invt Ny currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here