Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.54.

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Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 2,834,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,852 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $742,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $11,797,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 126,179 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Invesco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Invesco reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $1.33 billion also topped forecasts. EPS rose from $0.36 a year earlier, and revenue increased 20.5% year over year. Invesco Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Invesco reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $1.33 billion also topped forecasts. EPS rose from $0.36 a year earlier, and revenue increased 20.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Strong asset flows and ETF-led growth support the outlook. Invesco generated $45.1 billion in net long-term inflows, while ending assets under management reached $2.47 trillion, up 23.4% from the prior year. Management highlighted continued momentum in ETFs and other growth areas. Invesco’s Earnings Call Highlights ETF-Led Growth

Invesco generated $45.1 billion in net long-term inflows, while ending assets under management reached $2.47 trillion, up 23.4% from the prior year. Management highlighted continued momentum in ETFs and other growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain supportive. Invesco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, payable September 2, and repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $50 million during the quarter. Invesco Reports Second-Quarter Results

Invesco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, payable September 2, and repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $50 million during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and valuation screens are favorable. Zacks identified IVZ as a strong momentum stock and included it among undervalued price-to-book companies. These screens may attract value-oriented investors but do not materially change the company’s fundamentals. Why Invesco Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks identified IVZ as a strong momentum stock and included it among undervalued price-to-book companies. These screens may attract value-oriented investors but do not materially change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Fee pressure is the key overhang. Investors remain concerned that industry fee compression could limit the benefit of rising AUM and inflows. Higher expenses and the competitive asset-management environment may also restrain margins, helping explain the market’s cautious reaction to otherwise strong results. Invesco Stock May Trade at a Premium on Fee Pressure Risk

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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