Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.88.

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Invesco Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,852 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $11,797,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 126,179 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 4.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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