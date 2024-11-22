Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 21,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 14,556 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $45,655,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

APO stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.21. 1,124,606 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.05.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

