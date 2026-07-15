Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI)

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 4,218 call options.

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Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WhiteFiber by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

WYFI traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. WhiteFiber has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WhiteFiber will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYFI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WhiteFiber from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteFiber has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteFiber

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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