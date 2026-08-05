Investors Purchase High Volume of National Vision Call Options (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,532,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Vision by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Vision by 1,252.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 1,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $18,696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $16,109,000.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 287,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,127. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $543.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Vision from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on EYE

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Further Reading

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