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Investors Purchase High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Traders bought an unusually large number of call options on Robinhood — 343,030 calls on Wednesday, about 23% above the stock's average call volume — indicating heightened bullish positioning.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of $109.42, supported by positive catalysts like the SEC removing the $25,000 PDT rule, a crypto market rally, and a board‑authorized $1.5B buyback.
  • At the same time, insiders have been net sellers — 469,239 shares sold in the last quarter valued at roughly $34.16M (including recent sales by Daniel Gallagher Jr. and CTO Jeffrey Pinner) while insiders still retain about 19.95% ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 343,030 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 277,860 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 442,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,933,002.65. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,239 shares of company stock valued at $34,161,725. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $6.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,734,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345,367. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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