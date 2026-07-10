Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 292% compared to the typical volume of 2,306 call options.

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Definium Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of DFTX stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $45.99. 1,045,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.20. Definium Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts forecast that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definium Therapeutics

In other Definium Therapeutics news, CFO Brandi Roberts sold 3,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,675.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,487 shares in the company, valued at $9,433,199.61. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,315,236.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,098,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,454,017.38. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,763 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFTX. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JonesTrading increased their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.23.

View Our Latest Report on DFTX

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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