Investors Purchase Large Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 205,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical volume of 173,609 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,085 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $158,562.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,497.50. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 7,083 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $158,517.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,420,329.86. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $406,587. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GameStop by 189.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,650,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 2,093,755 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GameStop by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 249,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc grew its stake in GameStop by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 1,015,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,937 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about GameStop

Here are the key news stories impacting GameStop this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop agreed to retire approximately $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes in exchange for newly issued Class A shares. The transaction would reduce long-term debt without using cash, potentially strengthening the balance sheet and lowering future repayment obligations. GameStop Announces Private Exchange of $1.4 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes for Equity

GameStop agreed to retire approximately $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes in exchange for newly issued Class A shares. The transaction would reduce long-term debt without using cash, potentially strengthening the balance sheet and lowering future repayment obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 205,389 call options versus typical volume of about 173,609. The activity may indicate speculative bullish interest, although it does not necessarily translate into sustained buying of the shares.

Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 205,389 call options versus typical volume of about 173,609. The activity may indicate speculative bullish interest, although it does not necessarily translate into sustained buying of the shares. Negative Sentiment: The exchange involves roughly $400 million of notes due in 2030 and $1 billion due in 2032. Because the debt will be converted into equity, existing shareholders face substantial dilution, making the transaction unfavorable from an ownership and per-share-value perspective. GameStop stock slides after $1.4B debt-for-stock swap raises dilution concerns

The exchange involves roughly $400 million of notes due in 2030 and $1 billion due in 2032. Because the debt will be converted into equity, existing shareholders face substantial dilution, making the transaction unfavorable from an ownership and per-share-value perspective. Negative Sentiment: GameStop warned that participating noteholders may hedge their newly received shares by shorting GME, potentially adding selling pressure and increasing volatility. GameStop Warns Its Own Noteholders Might Short GME Stock

GameStop warned that participating noteholders may hedge their newly received shares by shorting GME, potentially adding selling pressure and increasing volatility. Negative Sentiment: The dilution concerns outweighed the balance-sheet benefit, sending the stock to its lowest level since August 2024 and pushing it into negative territory for the year. Trading volume was also well above average, indicating heavy investor repositioning.

GameStop Stock Performance

GameStop stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. 29,143,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.79. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 12.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. GameStop had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 20.45%.The company had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $766.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. GameStop's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GME. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. NYSE: GME is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop's retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.

Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage's in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.

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