Investors Purchase Large Volume of T1 Energy Call Options (NYSE:TE)

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 70,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 47,808 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting T1 Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q2 sales beat expectations: T1 reported stronger-than-anticipated second-quarter sales, providing evidence of improving operating momentum. The company also issued updates on its expansion plans. T1 Energy Shares Jump as Q2 Sales Beat Estimates, Microsoft AI Capex Lifts Sector

T1 reported stronger-than-anticipated second-quarter sales, providing evidence of improving operating momentum. The company also issued updates on its expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Solar intellectual property acquisition: T1 agreed to acquire advanced solar intellectual-property rights from Evervolt Green Energy for $135 million. The deal could strengthen T1’s technology portfolio and support longer-term growth in domestic solar manufacturing. T1 Energy Acquires Solar Patents, Intellectual Property From Evervolt Green Energy for $135 Million

T1 agreed to acquire advanced solar intellectual-property rights from Evervolt Green Energy for $135 million. The deal could strengthen T1’s technology portfolio and support longer-term growth in domestic solar manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: Capital secured for expansion: T1 announced a private placement of $120 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2031. The proceeds are expected to help fund expansion and provide additional liquidity. T1 Announces Private Placement of Convertible Notes Due 2031

T1 announced a private placement of $120 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2031. The proceeds are expected to help fund expansion and provide additional liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish despite target cut: Needham lowered its price target from $8 to $7 but retained a “Buy” rating, indicating expected upside while acknowledging elevated execution or valuation risks.

Needham lowered its price target from $8 to $7 but retained a “Buy” rating, indicating expected upside while acknowledging elevated execution or valuation risks. Negative Sentiment: Convertible financing creates dilution risk: The notes can potentially convert into T1 shares, which could dilute existing shareholders. The financing also adds interest obligations as the company continues to operate at a loss.

The notes can potentially convert into T1 shares, which could dilute existing shareholders. The financing also adds interest obligations as the company continues to operate at a loss. Negative Sentiment: Securities-law investigation: Block & Leviton announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations, creating an additional overhang and potential litigation risk for investors. T1 Energy Securities Investigation

T1 Energy Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of NYSE TE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,769,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,494,758. T1 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $177.65 million for the quarter. T1 Energy had a negative return on equity of 150.51% and a negative net margin of 42.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T1 Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on T1 Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T1 Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of T1 Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE

Insider Buying and Selling at T1 Energy

In other news, major shareholder Solar (Schweiz) Ag Trina sold 13,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $112,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,152,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,926,650.16. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T1 Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of T1 Energy by 232.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,858,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,894,000. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in T1 Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,900,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in T1 Energy in the second quarter valued at $8,816,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in T1 Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,080,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T1 Energy Company Profile

T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

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