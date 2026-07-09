Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVVD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invivyd from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company's stock.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 138.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

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