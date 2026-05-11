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IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 15.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • IonQ shares jumped 15.7% on Monday, with trading volume surging to more than twice its normal level as investors reacted to fresh company and industry news.
  • SkyWater Technology shareholders approved IonQ’s merger deal, keeping the acquisition on track for a possible Q2 or Q3 2026 close. The transaction is expected to bolster IonQ’s manufacturing capabilities and broaden its quantum computing platform.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic after IonQ’s record quarter, with analysts raising targets or reiterating constructive ratings even as the company continues to post significant losses. The stock currently carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target price of $68.63.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IonQ.

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $56.9850. Approximately 57,852,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 25,305,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.52 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IonQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in IonQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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