IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $57.61. 26,694,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 26,579,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Specifically, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: The biggest catalyst is renewed sector excitement after President Trump’s executive orders aimed at accelerating U.S. quantum-computing development and strengthening cryptographic defenses, which lifted sentiment across quantum names including IonQ. WSJ source

The biggest catalyst is renewed sector excitement after President Trump’s executive orders aimed at accelerating U.S. quantum-computing development and strengthening cryptographic defenses, which lifted sentiment across quantum names including IonQ. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IONQ to $70 from $55 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst expectations. Benzinga source

Northland Securities raised its price target on IONQ to $70 from $55 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security launch and broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Quiver Quantitative source

Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security launch and broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Positive Sentiment: IonQ’s near-term growth story is still being viewed favorably by some analysts and commentators, who point to its expanding quantum platform and commercial traction despite the sector’s volatility. Yahoo Finance source

IonQ’s near-term growth story is still being viewed favorably by some analysts and commentators, who point to its expanding quantum platform and commercial traction despite the sector’s volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, but the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than a clear bullish or bearish signal. TipRanks source

Shareholders approved the board, but the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than a clear bullish or bearish signal. Neutral Sentiment: IonQ also saw multiple insider sales, including director Kathryn Chou and insider John W. Raymond, which may weigh on sentiment but does not necessarily change the long-term thesis. InsiderTrades source

IonQ also saw multiple insider sales, including director Kathryn Chou and insider John W. Raymond, which may weigh on sentiment but does not necessarily change the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Several recent articles warn that IONQ’s near-term growth could be challenged by rising costs, execution demands, uneven revenue timing, and its still-rich valuation. Yahoo Finance source

Several recent articles warn that IONQ’s near-term growth could be challenged by rising costs, execution demands, uneven revenue timing, and its still-rich valuation. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary says macro pressure and higher interest rates could limit upside for quantum stocks, including IonQ, despite strong long-term promise. Yahoo Finance source

Additional commentary says macro pressure and higher interest rates could limit upside for quantum stocks, including IonQ, despite strong long-term promise. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article framed IonQ as a less attractive quantum stock than Rigetti after Quantinuum’s IPO, citing upside and balance-sheet considerations. Zacks source

IonQ Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. IonQ's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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