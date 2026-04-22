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Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Iovance Biotherapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Twelve analysts cover Iovance with a consensus rating of "Hold" (2 sell, 4 hold, 6 buy) and an average 12‑month price target of $8.875.
  • Recent results and stock metrics: shares opened at $3.70 (down 2.1%), market cap ~$1.52B, 52‑week range $1.64–$5.63; Q4 EPS of ($0.18) beat estimates and revenue was $86.77M, but the company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~148%) and negative ROE.
  • Pipeline and ownership: Iovance is a clinical‑stage developer of tumor‑infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies—led by lifileucel—and institutional investors hold about 77.03% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8750.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The business had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company's stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance's pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance's TIL platform harnesses a patient's own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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